ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers question future of social security

By Basil John
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sLfO_0g76VT0s00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Experts say, without changes, by 2035 Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits.

“What I want, I think most people want, is more than 13 years,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (L-Vt.) said.

Sanders believes the change should be increased funding.

“Our job in my view is not to cut Social Security. Is not to raise the retirement age as many of my Republican colleagues would have us do,” Sanders said.

Sanders introduced legislation to fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years by raising taxes on high income individuals.

“If you are a multi-billionaire, you pay the same amount of money into Social Security as someone who makes $147,000 a year,” Sanders said.

But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), believes Sander’s plan will never pass.

“We’re going to need more revenue. But if you think taxing the wealthy is going to save Social Security, you’re wrong,” Graham said.

Graham argues that raising taxes will not receive bipartisan support.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) echoed this message and says Sander’s bill will be a non-starter for every Republican in the House and the Senate.

“The idea is to have people come together, Republicans and Democrats, to see if we can find a solution. If we don’t do that, we will not save social security,” Romney said.

Experts say, for the future of Social Security, acting sooner rather than later is the right thing to do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Woman embezzled more than $30K from Williamsburg business, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say a woman wanted on embezzlement charges has turned herself in to authorities. Police say Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace embezzled more than $30,000 from a business in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022. Authorities obtained four...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Avoid penalties when your spouse dies

Planning for your retirement includes understanding your Social Security benefits and getting the most you can out of them in the long run. Your spouse passing away could have a direct impact on what you’ve planned with your benefits financially. One thing to remember is you cannot collect your...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#House#Senate
Motley Fool

Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That

The most common age at which people start collecting Social Security is 62. Some people have little choice about when to start collecting. But others -- maybe including you -- can end up short-changed by starting early. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy