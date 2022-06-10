Coby White expected to be on the trade block this summer

Still, expect some changes with the Bulls this offseason. They hold the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft, which could be used as a trade chip or to add a young player to the bench. They have guard Coby White, too, who is expected to be on the trade block.

Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Will Coby White remain in Chicago?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3357948/2022/0… – 4:25 PM

Nikola Jovic on workout with Nuggets: “I showed a little bit of everything. A little bit of my shot. A little bit of my passing skills. Guard skills. Low-post skills,” Jovic said. “I see myself as a guy who always knows what the coach wants me to do on the court. If he wants me to be just a spot-up shooter who can rebound, I’ll be that. If he wants me to run the floor a little bit and run in transition, I’ll do that. If he wants me to defend all five positions, I’ll try that.” -via Denver Post / June 10, 2022

Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards June 11 Pre draft workout list. #DCAboveAll Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite David McCormack, Kansas Orlando Robinson, Fresno State TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 10, 2022

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022