ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Brown, Door Counties Show ‘High’ COVID Transmission, CDC Recommends Masks

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown and Door counties are listed as having “high” COVID-19 levels — with face masks recommended indoors. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map shows Brown and Door among 11 Wisconsin counties...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Winnebago County Highway Department Worker Injured in Crash

TOWN OF WINNECONNE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Multiple people were injured in two crashes on U.S. Highway 45, including a Winnebago County Highway Department employee. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch was notified of a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45, just north of State Highway 116 in the town of Winneconne.
WINNECONNE, WI
101 WIXX

Neighbors Disturbed by East Mason Street Fight

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Neighbors in the 1200 block of East Mason say they’re disturbed by a large fight that took place in front of a business in the early morning hours on Saturday. Eric Drzewiecki lives a few doors from where the fight broke out. “It...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Green Bay Summer Food Program Begins This Week

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children over the summer with their sponsorship of the annual Summer Food Service Program. Starting Wednesday, free meals will be served for kids at community sites and at...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Door County, WI
Health
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kewaunee, WI
Door County, WI
Coronavirus
City
Winnebago, WI
County
Door County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Door County, WI
Government
101 WIXX

Hot Day? People Stay Cool at a Green Bay City Pool

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – With heat advisories and temperatures nearing triple-digits on Tuesday, many Green Bay residents hit the pool to cool down. Resch Aquatic Center is the only pool open in Green Bay right now. But residents made the best of it. “Oh it’s wonderful! You can’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Another COVID Roller Coaster Year In School

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Students and parents agree, there is no competition when comparing this school year to the last one. “Pretty chill, less COVID strict,” said McKenna Meyers, a sophomore at West De Pere High School. “Last year was a little bit dicey, but this year...
DE PERE, WI
101 WIXX

Nsight Teleservices Announce $2.2 Million Fiber Internet Expansion in Pulaski

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nsight Teleservices unveiled its $2.2 million fiber internet expansion project in Pulaski. It’s going to bring fiber-to-the-premise to every address for people living in that area. Fiber internet offers faster speeds, more bandwidth and improved reliability. The internet will offer internet speeds starting at...
PULASKI, WI
101 WIXX

Free Summer Food Programs In The Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Now that kids are out of school, free summer meal programs are starting up around Northeast Wisconsin. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley kicked off its program last Monday. “Absolutely it is tough right now everything is more expensive and it’s...
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Disease Control#Oconto
101 WIXX

Police Vehicle, Scooter Crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Police Department squad vehicle and an electronic scooter were damaged in a crash over the weekend on the city’s west side. Police say just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a Bird scooter failed to yield and went into traffic at Dousman and Broadway. A police vehicle, which had a green light, hit the scooter.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy