Assembly primary still on for June after maps tossed

By Bridget Whelan
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Court of Appeals denied the petition seeking to void the state Assembly Redistricting legislation and map that was adopted in February. The map will remain in effect for the 2022 Assembly Primary election to be held on June 28, and the general election.

On Friday, the ruling affirmed a previous court decision which ruled the maps drawn by legislative Democrats invalid after a new redistricting panel could not agree on new district lines. A New York appellate judge is allowing for primary elections to proceed this June under the redistricting maps signed into law by Governor Hochul in February.

The petitions request for a delay of the 2022 Assembly Primary elections was denied, because the redrawing and implementation of a new Assembly map before a 2022 primary election, delayed until August or September, is no longer feasible, according to the New York State Court of Appeals.

Clermont shooting suspect arrested in Hudson

The petition seeks a declaration that the February 2022 assembly map is invalid because of the weakness in which it was adopted. The February 2022 Assembly map will become void and of no effect when a new state assembly map that meets the procedural and substantive constitutional and statutory requirements is adopted. However, the map is to be used in the 2022 primary and general elections.

