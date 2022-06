CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital is being recognized throughout the commonwealth for providing expectational care to its patients. “We have a fantastic team here in Charlottesville,” Department of Pediatrics Chair Jim Nataro said. ‘We can recruit top talent and people love to live here, and when you have the best people and you have outstanding leadership above us who really care about children and the Children’s Hospital, you know, it makes it relatively easy to deliver.”

22 HOURS AGO