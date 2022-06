PELHAM – The Pelham City Council held a discussion regarding the purchase of 3.29 acres of property at its regularly scheduled work session on Monday, June 6. On March 29, the city received a letter of interest from HES Investments, Inc. for the intent to purchase the 3.29 acres of land that runs in front of the Pelham Public Library for $1 million and to develop it into a mixed-use entertainment district in the vain of Campus 124.

