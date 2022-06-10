ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

By ANDREW DeMILLO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXYv2_0g76UaHI00
Transgender Youth Texas FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge on Friday, June 10, 2022, temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse.

The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and prevents any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The group has more than 600 members in Texas.

“I do find that there is sufficient reason to believe that the plaintiffs will suffer immediate and irreparable injury if the commissioner and the (Department of Family and Protective Services) are allowed to continue to implement and enforce this new Department rule that equates gender affirming care with child abuse," Soifer said at the end of a roughly 40-minute hearing.

The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

“That families will be protected from invasive, unnecessary, and unnerving investigations by DFPS simply for helping their transgender children thrive and be themselves is a very good thing,” Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG National, said in a statement. “However, let’s be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn’t be happening in the first place."

The latest challenge was brought by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the families of three teenage boys — two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old — and PFLAG. An attorney for Lambda Legal told the judge that the 14-year-old's family had learned after the lawsuit's filing that the state's investigation into them had been dropped.

Spokespeople for Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.

An attorney for the state had argued during the hearing that applying the order to any member of PFLAG was “untenable" and would be difficult for the department to comply with. But Lambda Legal senior counsel Paul Castillo said that parents could simply show their membership receipt or some other proof of membership.

The families had talked in court filings about the anxiety that the investigations had created for them and their children. The mother of one of the teens said her son attempted suicide and was hospitalized the day Abbott issued his directive. The outpatient psychiatric facility where the teen was referred reported the family for child abuse after learning he had been prescribed hormone therapy, she said in a court filing.

A judge in March put Abbott's order on hold after a lawsuit brought on behalf of a 16-year-old girl whose family said it was under investigation. The Texas Supreme Court in May ruled that the lower court overstepped its authority by blocking all investigations going forward.

That lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.” The Texas Department of Family and Protective Service has said it opened nine investigations following the directive and opinion.

Abbott’s directive and the attorney general’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions filed in statehouses nationwide.

Arkansas last year became the first state to pass a law prohibiting gender-confirming treatments for minors, and Tennessee approved a similar measure. A judge blocked Arkansas' law, and a federal appeals court will hear arguments in the case next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arkansas State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Back in the saddle: Horses rescued from Minnesota swamp

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. — Sheriff’s deputies in Minnesota are credited with thinking quickly and creatively to rescue horses and their riders who were trapped in a bog. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to its Facebook page, and said that deputies were called to a report of two horses stuck in a swamp in the Three Island County Park in Turtle River. Deputies said that two people were riding horses on the park trails, when the horses began to sink into the flooded bog. The animals spooked, running further into it, until they both sank and were unable to move.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officials: Alligator named Karen not facing charges after being involved in a car chase in Michigan

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — An alligator named Karen was a passenger in a car chase over the weekend in Michigan but officials said she is not facing any charges. Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol sergeant saw a vehicle speeding. The patrol sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading deputies and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources law enforcement on a short pursuit.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Politics State#Racism#Pflag Inc#Department#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#Dfps#Pflag National
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
GATLINBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy