ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

50-year-old man fatally shot near 27th Avenue, Washington Street in Phoenix

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1kcb_0g76USAM00

A 50-year-old man died after he was found with gunshot wounds near 27th Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix on Friday morning.

Phoenix Police Department received a report around 2:30 a.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old man seated in a car with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 50-year-old man fatally shot near 27th Avenue, Washington Street in Phoenix

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition after shooting in Glendale neighborhood

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in a Glendale neighborhood late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Glendale. According to Sgt. Ammie Leyvas, officers were called out to a shooting in the area where they...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police searching for suspects in 2 robberies from 2017

This article originally appeared Sept. 11, 2017. Our first case is about an audacious woman who stole from a place of worship while she had a child with her. “On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at about 11 p.m., a female suspect entered a synagogue at Lincoln (Drive) and 21st Street” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Shooting#Phoenix Police Department#Police#Violent Crime#Silent Witness#Spanish
fox10phoenix.com

Bodies of a man and woman found in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The bodies of a man and woman were found in Phoenix on Monday, June 13, the police department said. The unidentified people were found near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. "This is currently being investigated as a death investigation of an adult female and an adult male. A...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after red-light runner causes crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and another man is in the hospital after police say he ran a red light, causing a crash in west Phoenix late Monday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a two-car crash near 43rd and Nothern avenues just after 11 a.m. Officers say a man ran a red light and crashed into 33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad’s SUV while she was trying to make a left turn. Video from the scene shows Murad’s SUV flipped over, and the other vehicle with damage to its front bumper. Murad was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Goodyear following armed robbery at pawn shop

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in Goodyear following an armed robbery at a pawn shop, authorities said. Julian Torres, 29, was booked on three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon stemming from the May 31 incident, according to the Goodyear Police Department. Officers were called to...
GOODYEAR, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least 2 Killed in Fiery Car Accident on 7th Street [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 13, 2022) – Late Saturday morning, at least two victims were fatally struck in a fiery car accident on 7th Street. The crash took place around 11:00 a.m., along on 7th Street exit along Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Four Children Injured in Car Accident on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

Several Victims Hurt in SUV Collision on Baseline Road. The incident occurred at 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a total...
PHOENIX, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy