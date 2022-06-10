Latin American airline arriving in Miami with cheap direct flights to Peru

“Now SKY arrives in Miami! ... Are you up for a little getaway?”

That’s the slogan Latin American discount carrier SKY Airline Peru is using on its social media channels to promote its first route outside South America.

Its destination, as expected for a Latin American airline, is Miami International Airport.

The inaugural flight landed here Tuesday, June 7. In August, SKY will operate a daily flight between Aeropuerto Internacional Jorge Chávez Airport, Peru’s main international airport in Lima, and Miami, airport officials said Thursday.

The new Lima-Miami route uses Airbus A320 aircraft with 186 seats.

According to the airline’s website, a round-trip ticket between Lima and Miami now costs $336, including taxes and fees.

SKY Airline Peru is a subsidiary of Chilean airline SKY Airline , named best low-cost carrier in South America by SKYTRAX in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to SKY Airline Peru, American Airlines and LATAM Airlines already serve the Lima-Miami route.

The new South American discount airline joins a wide range of low-cost U.S. airlines, such as Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest, that have debuted at the Miami airport over the past two years.

This unprecedented influx of low-cost carriers to Miami is due to changes in how the airport charges airlines for gate space, airport and airlines executives told the Miami Herald.