STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots near the downtown area. According to a news release, officers heard what sounded like 10 gunshots just outside the area of the downtown square around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers stopped a vehicle within moments of the incident, which was seen leaving the area, but soon discovered the vehicle was not involved. No other information was gathered at that time by officers or witnesses.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO