Native Great Neck Pastor Celebrating 25 Years In Vow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Construction has begun on what will become the largest hospital in Pittsburgh's history.UPMC broke ground Tuesday morning on a brand-new facility in Oakland. The new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital will stand 17-stories high and have 636 private patient rooms, officials said. The hospital will provide transplant, cardiology and neurology services, surgery, care and treatment, UPMC officials said."UPMC has always played a significant role in defining the leading edge of medicine and I am confident that that practice will continue for generations to come," UPMC Board of Directors Chairperson Nicholas Beckwith III.A 450-space parking garage is included in the plans. UPMC said the new hospital will be a green building and the façade will be constructed of energy-efficient, patterned glass. There will also be a gym for use by staff and visitors. Plus, UPMC said patient rooms will be adaptive for patient care and have digital capabilities. The $1.5 billion project, taking over 1.2 million square feet of space, is expected to create about 3,400 construction jobs over four years, UPMC said. It is the largest health care construction project in the state. UPMC said they hope to have it completed by 2026.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO