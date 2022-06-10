ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Native Great Neck Pastor Celebrating 25 Years In Vow

By Great Neck Record Staff
greatneckrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather Thomas P. Curry, O.S.B., pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, St. Marys, and a native of Great Neck, New York, is celebrating 25 years of monastic vows as a Benedictine monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Mary Lou Curry of Great Neck and the late...

