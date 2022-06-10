Glens Falls woman facing multiple drug charges

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 23, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. Jeannette M. Tyndell, 51, of South Glens Falls is accused of possession and selling quantities of heroin on numerous occasions.

Police said charges stem from a lengthy investigation into the sales of heroin throughout Saratoga County. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waterford Police and Troy Police Departments.

Charged

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony).

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Second-degree, criminal using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Tyndell was arranged in the Town of Milton Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Waterford and City of Saratoga Spring County Courts at a later date.

