ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls woman facing multiple drug charges

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FIQh_0g76UAWW00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 23, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. Jeannette M. Tyndell, 51, of South Glens Falls is accused of possession and selling quantities of heroin on numerous occasions.

Police said charges stem from a lengthy investigation into the sales of heroin throughout Saratoga County. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waterford Police and Troy Police Departments.

Charged

  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony).
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).
  • Second-degree, criminal using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).
Saratoga Springs woman arrested on drug charges

Tyndell was arranged in the Town of Milton Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Waterford and City of Saratoga Spring County Courts at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glens Falls, NY
South Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Police seize 10,000 bags of heroin, nearly $200K from Vermont man

MILTON, Vt. — Police have arrested a Milton man for drug trafficking after a search warrant executed last month revealed he had 10,000 bags of heroin compounded with fentanyl in his home. Milton police raided the home of Stephen Boles, 29, on May 18 and found thousands of bags...
MILTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia#The Sheriff S Office#The Waterford Police#Troy Police Departments#Nexstar Media Inc
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate tries to bolt from Columbia County Courthouse

HUDSON – A 26-year-old state inmate, who is serving a seven-year sentence for armed assault, attempted to escape from the Columbia County Courthouse during the sentencing proceeding in a murder case that occurred in Columbia County. The incident that occurred on Friday, June 10, was reported by the New...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County ramping up lake patrols

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced Tuesday that local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on reckless and impaired boating on area waterways ahead of the summer season. Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police, New York Park Police, New York Environmental Conservation Police and Town of Stillwater Police together will step up their enforcement.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Police: Escaped Albany County convict could be on the run for a while

Police now say the convict who took off before his guilty verdict was read in Albany County Court could be on the run for some time. Colonie police tell NewsChannel 13 they are not aware of any connections 36-year-old Michael Green aka Michael Edwards has to the town. However, they do believe Green has out of state connections and that a search could "take some time."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region sees spike in overdoses

There were at least eight overdoses in Schenectady this month alone. Laura Combs is the Executive Director of New Choices Recovery Center in Schenectady. She says there were four overdoses last weekend and the weekend prior in Schenectady. She is concerned. Combs says when you see a cluster like that,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Albany shots fired incident

ALBANY - A 21-year-old man is being charged with firing several shots on Second Street in Albany. Police were called to the 400 block of Second Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. They found some evidence of gunfire, and got a description of the suspect. Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy