A few pop-up rain showers will be possible in our region as we head through Tuesday. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. If you are looking for even more heat, places just outside of Duluth will likely reach into the 80s near Cloquet, and into the 90s across most of inland northern Wisconsin (where heat advisories are in place). A few rain showers will be possible in our region later Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. The remainder of the workweek will generally be quiet with highs in the mid-70s for Wednesday, Thursday and upper-70s for Friday, and then into the 80s this coming weekend.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO