Dow golf in 12th place after opening round of state final

Don't get Dave Mammel wrong. He loved winning during his long tenure as Coleman's baseball coach, and he did plenty of it. But when it came right down to it, Mammel's purpose in going to work for Coleman Community Schools for over 30 years was a bit more personal, a bit more philanthropic. "Working with the kids," Mammel replied when asked what he will miss most about being a coach, administrator, and teacher. "It was a privilege every day to go to work. My goal every day was to make at least one kid smile, not knowing where each kid is coming from, what that kid might be dealing with.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO