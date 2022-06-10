ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow golf in 12th place after opening round of state final

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dow High's boys' golf team finished the first day of competition at the Division 1 state tournament in 12th place out of 18 teams on...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

Long gone: Little Leaguers put on another great show in HR Derby

The format for this year's T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby may have changed considerably, but one thing sure didn't. Once again, a youngster from Mount Pleasant stole the show and the championship at Northeast Little League's Wilson Field. A year after Mount Pleasant's Aryan Punjabi won the District 1 derby at Northeast with a whopping 52 homers and went on to finish as national runner-up, 12-year-old Jacob Hutchins belted 42 dingers on Tuesday at Wilson Field to win this year's title.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Dow's Bradford retiring after 30-plus years as coach, educator

After three-plus decades of helping young adults become better athletes, better students, and better people, Doug Bradford is hanging it up. But hanging it up to do what, exactly? He's not sure about that part. "I'm just finding out what retirement is," joked Bradford, who retired from Midland Public Schools recently after thirty-plus years as a coach and educator. "I hope to play a little more golf, but I have no real plans. I'll take it easy to start with and just see where that leads me."
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Dow, IL
City
Golf, IL
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Midland Daily News

'A privilege': 'My goal every day was to make at least one kid smile,' says Mammel

Don't get Dave Mammel wrong. He loved winning during his long tenure as Coleman's baseball coach, and he did plenty of it. But when it came right down to it, Mammel's purpose in going to work for Coleman Community Schools for over 30 years was a bit more personal, a bit more philanthropic. "Working with the kids," Mammel replied when asked what he will miss most about being a coach, administrator, and teacher. "It was a privilege every day to go to work. My goal every day was to make at least one kid smile, not knowing where each kid is coming from, what that kid might be dealing with.
COLEMAN, MI
Midland Daily News

All-Saginaw Valley League lacrosse

Boys' Lacrosse First Team Tate Clerc, Midland-Dow (G) Cross Dobbs, Grand Blanc (D) Gabe Malace, Midland-Dow (D) Isaac Norton, Davison (D) Carson Hoewe, Grand Blanc (LSM) Aidan Wardell, Midland-Dow (FOGO) Tucker Pomranky, Midland-Dow (D/M) Cal Stearns, Midland-Dow (M)
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Ferris State University#Chargers#Division
Midland Daily News

Dolphins' fundraiser to help local swimmer get to world event in Portugal

The Midland Dolphins swim club will be holding a "T21 Swim-a-Thon" fundraiser on Tuesday, July 21 in an effort to raise money for USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS) and the USADSS National Team, which includes Dow High alum Luke Drumright. Drumright is one of 28 swimmers, including three from Michigan, who will represent the United States at the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship in Portugal in October. Drumright and his teammates will be competing against over 50 other national teams.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Reader: Leslie Memorial Scholarship fundraiser a great success

For past 26 years, the first Saturday in June has been the Leslie Memorial. The golf outing is the main fundraising event for a scholarship that is awarded through the Midland Area Community Foundation, and a very special day where we honor our parents. Since its inception we have awarded over $53,000 in college scholarships.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy