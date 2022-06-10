Dow golf in 12th place after opening round of state final
Dow High's boys' golf team finished the first day of competition at the Division 1 state tournament in 12th place out of 18 teams on...www.ourmidland.com
Dow High's boys' golf team finished the first day of competition at the Division 1 state tournament in 12th place out of 18 teams on...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0