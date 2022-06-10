ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting third straight game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Molina is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jeff...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cardinals: Oli Marmol flexed his power with Harrison Bader benching

While Oli Marmol is known as a players’ manager, the Cardinals skipper did the right thing by benching Harrison Bader. Sometimes, actions need to have consequences. With Marmol having spoken to Bader about running out every ball in play already, the outfielder needed a reminder. Marmol controls Bader’s playing time, and despite the young outfielder being a Gold Glove-caliber player, there are no guarantees in baseball.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yadier Molina convinced the umpiring crew to call a balk after they all initially missed the call

Yadier Molina has played 19 seasons in the big leagues. He knows a balk when he sees one, and apparently, he knows it better than an entire umpiring crew. The Pittsburgh Pirates were upset on Tuesday when they thought they had Molina picked off at second base for an inning-ending out only to watch Molina to convince the umpires to call a balk. Molina, recognizing that J.T. Brubaker was pitching out of the windup, took off for third base once the Pirates pitcher started his delivery. But Brubaker would pause mid-windup (a clear balk), step off the rubber and throw to second.
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting again Monday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher again while Molina remains out for a second straight game. The 39-year-old backstop also missed three games last week due to soreness.
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is yielding the DH role to Nolan Arenado while Brendan Donovan starts on third base and bats sixth. Juan Yepez is in right field and hitting seventh while Tyler O'Neill makes another start in left field and bats fifth. Paul Goldschimdt is replacing Pujols in the lineup to play first base and bat third.
Yardbarker

Paul DeJong May No Longer Have A Spot In St. Louis

It’s been just over a month since the St. Louis Cardinals were forced to send a struggling Paul DeJong down to Triple-A Memphis. However, things have been looking a little bit better for DeJong down in Memphis lately. He’s turned it on as of late. In fact, in...
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Braves go for 14th straight, Flaherty returns

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:. Dansby Swanson and the Braves go for their 14th straight victory when they wrap up a series at Washington. The longest winning streak in the majors this season is Atlanta’s best stretch since the team won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.
theScore

Cardinals' Mikolas loses no-hitter vs. Pirates with 1 strike to go

Miles Mikolas was one agonizing strike away from baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander tossed 8 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the final batter he faced, Cal Mitchell, managed to break it up with a ground-rule double. With two out in the ninth and...
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner idle Tuesday afternoon for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Yadier Molina is starting at catcher over Knizner and batting eighth. Knizner will likely be back behind the plate for the second leg on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls in free agency, per report

Zach LaVine has been linked to several teams as an impending free agent since his Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks. After revealing that he plans "to enjoy free agency" following that loss to Milwaukee, rumors have suggested his interest in the Blazers, Spurs, Lakers and others. But according to Bleacher Report, it doesn't look like any of those teams will be able to successfully recruit the two-time All-Star, as the outlet reports that LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back in starting nine

Molina will start at catcher and bat eighth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has been on the bench for five of the Cardinals' past six games, presumably as a result of the unspecified soreness manager Oliver Marmol said the catcher has been experiencing of late. The 39-year-old is expected to continue to receive more maintenance in 2022 compared to previous seasons, but he still appears to be locked in as the No. 1 backstop ahead of Andrew Knizner, who will likely be behind the plate for the nightcap Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven. After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.
US News and World Report

So Close: Mikolas' No-Hit Bid Broken up With 2 Outs in 9th

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas fell one strike short of a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals against Pittsburgh when Cal Mitchell doubled with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball just over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader....
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
