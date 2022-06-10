ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlyn Bristowe Teamed Up With Amazon Handmade on a Collection of Wedding Accessories

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedding season is in full swing, and couples are on the hunt for wedding accessories to make their big day special. Former Bachelorette and "Off the Vine" podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is engaged to Jason Tartick, is well...

The Meaning Behind the Claddagh Ring You're Seeing Everywhere

The meaning of the Irish Claddagh ring is both special and sentimental. The design, which generally represents love, friendship, and loyalty, harks back to Ireland in the 1700s. Similar styles, such as the fede ring comprised of two clasped hands, can be traced back to ancient Roman history. As jewelers have reinterpreted the Claddagh through the years, they've designed modern shapes that can be layered into a stack or worn alone as a statement piece.
Calling All Brides! These Aesthetic Trends Are Here to Help You Achieve Your Wedding-Day Goals

As a bride-to-be myself, I can personally attest that there has never been a better time to be a bride. Yes, the current wedding boom has caused vendor shortages worldwide, but on the flip side of that, more bridal consumers in 2022 means there are more resources, options, and trends than ever before that are catering specifically to brides. If I need a white dress for a wedding-related event? I've got a staggering array to choose from at all price points. If I want unique ideas or genius hacks for my special day? All I have to do is go down a wedding rabbit hole on TikTok.
12 Wedding-Registry Items For Every Type of Budget

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. There's one key rule when it comes to building a wedding registry: include gifts...
