ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies. Smith...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Notches steal in loss

Rojas went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds. Rojas walked and stole second in the 11th inning. He represented the winning run, but Ketel Marte's groundout ended the inning. This was the first time all year Rojas has been held without a hit in consecutive games -- he's 0-for-9 against the Reds in this series. The 27-year-old's mini-slump has dropped his slash line to .263/.346/.415 with four home runs, four stolen bases, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored through 33 contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls in free agency, per report

Zach LaVine has been linked to several teams as an impending free agent since his Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks. After revealing that he plans "to enjoy free agency" following that loss to Milwaukee, rumors have suggested his interest in the Blazers, Spurs, Lakers and others. But according to Bleacher Report, it doesn't look like any of those teams will be able to successfully recruit the two-time All-Star, as the outlet reports that LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven. After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Crushed by Cards

Wilson (0-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings. He struck out three. All three long balls off Wilson came in the first two innings,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Makes second rehab start

Patino (oblique) completed his second rehab start Saturday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, covering two scoreless innings and striking out five while allowing one hit and no walks. Patino upped his pitch count to 29 in the outing and will now likely advance to one of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Not dealing with structural damage

Kopech (knee) underwent an MRI on Sunday that didn't reveal any structural damage, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech exited Sunday's start against the Rangers due to right knee discomfort and said after the game that he has some fluid built up and is feeling sore. While it's not yet clear whether the right-hander will need to miss any additional time, he hasn't been ruled out for his next turn through the rotation, and his injury doesn't appear to be a particularly serious concern. If Kopech is cleared to make his next start, he projects to take the mound on the road against Houston on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Six strikeouts in win

Fried (7-2) earned the victory Tuesday in Washington, striking out six in 5.2 innings while allowing four runs on six hits and a walk. Fried got off to a great starting, fanning the first five batters he faced. In the third, he loaded the bases with no outs, leading to a three-run inning. The lefty fell short of completing six innings for just the third time this season. His next start will likely be early next week against San Francisco.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy