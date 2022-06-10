ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck’s Nike drama adds Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and more to cast

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Ben Affleck has assembled an all-star cast for his untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline , Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Matthew Maher, Tom Papa, and Julius Tennon have all joined the film, which also sees Ben Affleck directing and starring alongside friend and longtime co-collaborator Matt Damon.

The movie, which entered production in Los Angeles this week, follows the real-life story of Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), the sneaker salesman who signed Michael Jordan to his first ever endorsement deal. Affleck is set to star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Bateman playing longtime Nike executive Rob Strasser and Tucker as Howard White, former college basketball player and Nike junior executive.

Though Michael Jordan himself will be more of a "mythic figure hovering over the film," Davis will play the basketball legend's mother Deloris Jordan – who apparently had a significant influence on Michael's Nike Deal – with Tennon as his father James. Wayans will portray college basketball coach George Raveling, who made history by being the first Black coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pacific-10. Chris Messina has been cast as David Falk, Michael's first agent and also the man often credited with creating the name "Air Jordan."

Maher is set to play Peter Moore, the Nike designer who created the iconic "Jumpman" logo, and Papa will play former Portland Trail Blazers executive Stu Inman.

The original script, titled Air Jordan, was penned by Alex Convery and was named one of the best unproduced screenplays in the 2021 Black List roundup. Though there is no official release date, the movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

Netflix renews The Lincoln Lawyer for season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer will return – Netflix has renewed the series for season 2. The legal drama follows a criminal defence lawyer and recovering addict named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works in the back of a chauffeur-driven car – a Lincoln Navigator – instead of an office as he takes on cases in Los Angeles. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Matthew Maher
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
George Raveling
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Tom Papa
Person
Chris Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Amazon Studios#Nike Deal#Papa
GamesRadar

Ms. Marvel namedrops an Eternals character in episode 2

We may only be two episodes into Ms. Marvel, but the Disney Plus series has already featured plenty of nods to the wider MCU. The pilot saw the titular Kamala Khan attend AvengerCon, where we glimpsed references to Black Widow, Iron Man, and even Captain America's ass. In the latest...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy