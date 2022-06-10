Stage Two of Analyzing A Proposed Third Span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge To Use Federal Funds

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.

