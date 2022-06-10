ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Stage Two of Analyzing A Proposed Third Span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge To Use Federal Funds

By News Room
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan, during an announcement in Queen Anne’s County earlier today, committed the state to start the next step in building a new crossing of the Chesapeake Bay. The term-limited...

WBOC

Powerful Thunderstorm Passes Through Salisbury

A thunderstorm packed a quite a punch in Salisbury on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022. hers Construction Weather Camera at Salisbury University. Check out this time-lapse video of the rain moving in from our Spicer Brothers Construction Weather Camera at Salisbury University.
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Larry Hogan
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington DC: Affordable and Tasty

When you are craving some mouth-watering seafood in the nation’s capital, it doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. You just need to do a little bit of research to find a number of hidden gems in town. Or you can simply rely on the research The DC Post has already done for you. These are the best seafood restaurants in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach crews find missing swimmer’s body, say he helped save person from rip current

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning after washing ashore, according to authorities. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.
NEWARK, DE
mymcmedia.org

Councilmember Navarro’s Candidacy for Lt. Governor is Suspended

Former Prince George’s Executive Rushern L. Baker III and Councilmember Nancy Navarro suspended their bid for Maryland governor and lt. governor, effective immediately. “Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” Baker tweeted Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Illegal Slot Machines Seized From White Plains Business: Sheriff

Several slot machines were seized from a Maryland business following an investigation into a complaint of illegal gambling in Charles County. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Unit launched an investigation into a business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains regarding the use of slot machines that were being operated without a license.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

