ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Zoo hosting Father’s Day Cookout on June 18th

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoxBK_0g76RAd900

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Looking for a fun experience to celebrate the dad in your life around DFW for Father’s Day? Friday, June 10 is the last day to secure your spot at a unique opportunity at the Fort Worth Zoo!

“Treat the dads in your life to a Father’s Day Cookout at the Zoo! Join us after hours on Saturday, June 18th to celebrate,” the zoo tweeted.

Over at the zoo after-hours on June 18, you can enjoy a Father’s Day Cookout celebration. Attendees can expect dinner, an open bar, meet-and-greet with Zoo’s outreach animals, Giraffe feeding experience for the whole family, one meerkat adoption package for dad and personalized adoption certificate.

The zoo says, “All proceeds benefit the Zoo’s adoption program, which supports the care and feeding of the Zoo’s animals .”

Check out more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

Mike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West Magnolia Avenue and reopened it last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Worth Zoo#Cookout#At The Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
keranews.org

Dallas’ Teen All Access Pass returns, offers free admission to museums, other attractions

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the renewal of the Teen All Access Pass, a program that lets teens visit Dallas area attractions for free. Passes can be picked up at any Dallas recreation center starting at 10:00 AM from June 27th to July 31st. Only 10,000 passes will be available for the summer. Proof of Dallas residency is required to sign up for the program, and the eligible teen must be present to get the pass.
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Beloved Cowtown Farmers Market Must Move While Magnolia Motor Lounge Brings Its Music and Bar Fun In

Cowtown Farmers Market is a Fort Worth favorite for its fresh produce. Fort Worth locals and supporters of locally grown produce and locally made products ranging from jellies and soaps to baked goods, handmade tamales and pasture-raised meats have been flocking to the slightly wonky pavement of an aging shopping center along Benbrook Traffic Circle for many years. That’s where you can find Cowtown Farmers Market set up on Wednesday and Saturday mornings (from 8 am to noon). Now, Fort Worth’s original, producer-only farmers market needs to look for a new location.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Texas Pie Fest returns, bigger and better than ever

ROCKWALL, Texas — Pi day may be in March, but Pie Fest is this weekend in Rockwall. The third annual Texas Pie Fest will be held Saturday at Tate Farms. “It’s the great equalizer,” Melissa Tate of Tate Farms said. “Everyone loves pie.”. Some of the...
ROCKWALL, TX
Larry Lease

5 Great Places Serving Father's Day Meals in the DFW Area

Dallas offers several good spots to celebrate Father's Day.Jay Wennington/Unsplash. Father's Day is June 19, and there are a few ways to celebrate the fathers and father figures, but there's nothing better than sharing a special meal. Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are offering a wide variety of tastes for that special day.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy