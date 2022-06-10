Fort Worth Zoo hosting Father’s Day Cookout on June 18th

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Looking for a fun experience to celebrate the dad in your life around DFW for Father’s Day? Friday, June 10 is the last day to secure your spot at a unique opportunity at the Fort Worth Zoo!

“Treat the dads in your life to a Father’s Day Cookout at the Zoo! Join us after hours on Saturday, June 18th to celebrate,” the zoo tweeted.

Over at the zoo after-hours on June 18, you can enjoy a Father’s Day Cookout celebration. Attendees can expect dinner, an open bar, meet-and-greet with Zoo’s outreach animals, Giraffe feeding experience for the whole family, one meerkat adoption package for dad and personalized adoption certificate.

The zoo says, “All proceeds benefit the Zoo’s adoption program, which supports the care and feeding of the Zoo’s animals .”

