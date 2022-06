ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman who keeps getting caught in stolen vehicles and fleeing from them is at it again. Jennifer Christensen was arrested Thursday in a stolen vehicle while leaving the downs of Albuquerque. The officer says she fled when he tried to pull her over. Air support followed her down Central as […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO