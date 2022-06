ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — March For Our Lives events are taking place across the nation this weekend and many are happening right here in Florida. Following the recent mass shootings and acts of gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y., and southern California, organizers of March For Our Lives, established after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said "it's time to take back to the streets and march for our lives."

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO