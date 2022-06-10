ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

Davis, Larry J.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was...

Peterson, Clayton R.

Clayton R. Peterson, age 87, of Pine River, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Waupaca on August 28, 1934. He entered the service and proudly served his country with the Army Engineers. On September 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Eleanore Bopp, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2011. Clayton was raised and continued to live on the family farm his entire life. He and Eleanore spent a number of winters in Arizona, where he participated in Indian Mission Work and Children’s Home Work. He also traveled to Guatemala, where he did volunteer work. For 40 years, he worked in residential construction. He enjoyed woodworking, milling his own lumber and ran a craft store out of his barn. Clayton was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waupaca, where he enjoyed the seniors group. Above all, time spent with his family was most precious.
WAUPACA, WI
Carpenter, Lamont Monty “Max” R.

Lamont Monty “Max” R. Carpenter, age 77 passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. at home in the presence of his wife and dogs. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Campbellsport to the late Leon and Ida (Fritz) Carpenter. Max graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX as a bandsman. He got transferred to the Philippine Islands and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base for 18 months. He was honorably discharged after serving his country while in the 213th Air Force Band.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Calling 911

• June 6 – Sandbur Corners in Ogdensburg reported an intentional fuel drive-off. The vehicle was a four-door Pontiac. • June 6 – An Iola woman called to report her daughter “barged” into the house, threatened her and pushed her way in. It was related to a custody dispute.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Family farm puts on bash

Ruth Trinrud has to survive the next couple weeks. The challenge: educate, entertain and feed an expected crowd of 3,000 people in four hours on her family’s farm. Trinrud drives an off-road side-by-side to get around the farm. In the back seat is a German shepherd and on the front seat are two dumbbells. She said while running the farm’s beef store, she would squeeze in a mini-workout in between waiting on customers. She knows how to keep busy.
WAUPACA, WI
Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Kringel returns to Bulldogs’ lineup

Not even a serious knee injury could keep Paeton Kringel from enjoying her final season of high school softball. After tearing an ACL during a girls’ basketball practice in January, the recently graduated New London High School senior missed the rest of the basketball season and most of the Bulldogs’ softball season, which wrapped up with a trip to the WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison.
NEW LONDON, WI
Judge delays felony trial

Judge Troy Nielsen postponed a jury trial in response to concerns regarding the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office altering investigative reports before forwarding them to the district attorney’s office. The trial was scheduled to start on July 11. Attorney David Winkel represents Devin Postel, who was charged in July...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

