Rosholt, WI

Thunderbirds’ luck runs out

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, it was too much Oakfield and not enough Iola-Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds’ season ended June 7 with a 13-6 loss to Oakfield in a WIAA Division 4 baseball sectional final in Rosholt. Iola-Scandinavia had advanced to the championship game earlier that day with a 5-1 over...

Kringel returns to Bulldogs’ lineup

Not even a serious knee injury could keep Paeton Kringel from enjoying her final season of high school softball. After tearing an ACL during a girls’ basketball practice in January, the recently graduated New London High School senior missed the rest of the basketball season and most of the Bulldogs’ softball season, which wrapped up with a trip to the WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison.
NEW LONDON, WI
Freedom ends Bulldogs’ season

It didn’t take long for New London to raise eyebrows at the WIAA State Softball Tournament. Emma Reismann sent the first pitch of the game over the left field fence to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead over Freedom June 10 in a Division 2 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
FREEDOM, WI
Peterson, Clayton R.

Clayton R. Peterson, age 87, of Pine River, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Waupaca on August 28, 1934. He entered the service and proudly served his country with the Army Engineers. On September 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Eleanore Bopp, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2011. Clayton was raised and continued to live on the family farm his entire life. He and Eleanore spent a number of winters in Arizona, where he participated in Indian Mission Work and Children’s Home Work. He also traveled to Guatemala, where he did volunteer work. For 40 years, he worked in residential construction. He enjoyed woodworking, milling his own lumber and ran a craft store out of his barn. Clayton was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waupaca, where he enjoyed the seniors group. Above all, time spent with his family was most precious.
WAUPACA, WI
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News. That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cops and Bobbers

Fourteen youths participated in the first Cops and Bobbers event hosted by the Clintonville Police Department. The event was held to help promote communication between the department and the community. At the June 3 event, children ages 8-17 went fishing with Clintonville police officers. “We had good weather and everyone...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Carpenter, Lamont Monty “Max” R.

Lamont Monty “Max” R. Carpenter, age 77 passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. at home in the presence of his wife and dogs. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Campbellsport to the late Leon and Ida (Fritz) Carpenter. Max graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX as a bandsman. He got transferred to the Philippine Islands and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base for 18 months. He was honorably discharged after serving his country while in the 213th Air Force Band.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Crews recover body in Wisconsin River in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A body has been recovered shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night after a man reportedly jumped off of the Bridge Street Bridge om Wausau. According to the Wausau Police Department, they received a witness report at approximately 5:34 p.m. about a man jumping off of the bridge and into the water near Culver’s. Shortly after, police and fire crews conducted a surface search but didn’t find him.
WAUSAU, WI
Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Family farm puts on bash

Ruth Trinrud has to survive the next couple weeks. The challenge: educate, entertain and feed an expected crowd of 3,000 people in four hours on her family’s farm. Trinrud drives an off-road side-by-side to get around the farm. In the back seat is a German shepherd and on the front seat are two dumbbells. She said while running the farm’s beef store, she would squeeze in a mini-workout in between waiting on customers. She knows how to keep busy.
WAUPACA, WI
1 airlifted in Lincoln County ATV crash

A 50-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash Saturday near Tomahawk, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported in the area of Hwy. 86 and County Hwy. YY. Police say the lead ATV was turning around on a trail when a second ATV driver applied brakes to avoid a potential collision. At that point, the woman, who is from Ogema, lost control of the ATV and was ejected, police said.
Missing person alert

Waupaca County deputies search for Brandon Colligan. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office were contacted shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, regarding a missing person identified as Brandon E. Colligan, age 26. Colligan’s vehicle was located near a relative’s home in the Royalton area. His phone and wallet were...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Calling 911

• June 6 – Sandbur Corners in Ogdensburg reported an intentional fuel drive-off. The vehicle was a four-door Pontiac. • June 6 – An Iola woman called to report her daughter “barged” into the house, threatened her and pushed her way in. It was related to a custody dispute.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Your letters: Letter-writer speaks against Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson’s ads are ridiculous. I normally don’t watch much television, but will tune in to “CBS Sunday Morning.”. Most of the time, I am blissfully spared the ridiculous political adverts that are known to cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure; all things I could do without.
WAUSAU, WI
Dump truck crash shuts down Interstate 41

KAUKAUNA, Wis– UPDATED AT 3:00 PM–All southbound lanes of Interstate 41 have reopened to traffic in Kaukauna. A dump truck with its bed in the upright position struck an overpass just south of Highway 55 around 11:30 this (Tuesday) morning. No one was hurt. The incident shut down...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI

