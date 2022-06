When the preseason poll was released in April, three-time defending Class L champion Masuk was voted the No. 1 team in the state and received 12 first place votes. Masuk would lose its opening day game against Fairfield Ludlowe as well as its No. 1 ranking. But the Panthers persevered, winning 26 straight, including tournament championships in both the South West Conference and CIAC Class L to reclaim the top spot in final poll of the season.

MONROE, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO