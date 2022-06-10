Flood Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle pollution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to pollution. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
Effective: 2022-06-15 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hennepin, northwestern Dakota, southeastern Chisago, eastern Scott, southeastern Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, northwestern St. Croix and Polk Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Star Prairie to near Minneapolis to 5 miles southwest of Prior Lake. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Star Prairie around 1255 PM CDT. Shoreview, Arden Hills, Amery and Clear Lake around 100 PM CDT. Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Lakeville and Apple Valley around 105 PM CDT. Bloomington, Edina, Richfield, Hugo and MSP International Airport around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lindstrom, Osceola, Center City, Oakdale, White Bear Lake, Lake Elmo, Mahtomedi, St. Croix Falls, Stillwater and Centuria. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 130 and 142. Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 8. U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota between mile markers 0 and 5, and between mile markers 7 and 22. U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 163 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN DE KALB ELKHART KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LA PORTE MARSHALL NOBLE ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITLEY
Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
