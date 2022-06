OSHKOSH, WI — A Winnebago County Highway Department worker suffers serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in an active construction zone on Highway 45. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place around 1:18 this afternoon on northbound Highway 45 just north of Highway 116. Sheriff’s deputies say a flatbed tractor trailer struck a pickup truck from behind which then struck the highway worker. That person has been hospitalized. No name or condition has been released at this time.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO