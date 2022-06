The new reimagining of Sweet Valley High isn't hitting our television screens anytime soon. According to a new report from TVLine, Sweet Valley, the new adaptation of the beloved YA book series is no longer in development at The CW, nearly six months after the project was first announced. The report does indicate that CBS Television Studios, who is behind the project with Paramount Television Studios, might "try to set it up elsewhere." Sweet Valley would have been inspired by Francine Pascal's book series of the same name, and would have been written by Ashley Wigfield, who worked as a writer-producer on HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. The project would have been executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose work includes the original Gossip Girl and Nancy Drew.

16 HOURS AGO