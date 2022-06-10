ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale gives update on free transfer talks as Wales icon says he will NOT be joining Getafe after Real Madrid exit

By Philip Cadden
 4 days ago
GARETH BALE claims he does not play football for money.

And the Wales captain says he will decide his next club move in preparation for the World Cup after his post-season holiday.

Gareth Bale insists he will not join Real Madrid's city rivals Getafe Credit: Alamy

Bale will leave Real Madrid when his £650,000-a-week contract expires at the end of this month.

The 32-year-old yesterday ruled out a move to La Liga club Getafe which could boost Cardiff’s hopes of landing him.

But the ex-Southampton and Spurs forward believes a fourth club side of his career is a ‘win-win’ for all parties because he is desperate to be in peak condition at November’s Qatar finals.

Bale said: “The World Cup influences it. Any player will have one eye on the World Cup because it’s a major tournament that everyone wants to play in and test themselves.

“I want to be playing going into the World Cup to be as fit as I can. Once I play regular football my body will get more robust and better.

“It’s very difficult when you’re in and out of a team. I need to play games and I’ll be good to go.

“I’m obviously not doing football for the money. I want to be playing to get that fitness for the competition and to help the club I’m at.

“Whoever I go to it'll be a win-win because I'll be playing, hopefully playing well and getting myself ready for the World Cup.”

Getafe teased a Bale transfer with this 'Wales Golf Madrid' themed tweet this week

Spanish club Getafe claimed Bale had been offered by his representatives in a bid to stay in Madrid.

But when asked if Bale was on the brink of announcing his future plans, the Dragons skipper laughed and added: “No. But I'm not going to Getafe that's for sure!”

Bale has also been linked with Premier League and MLS clubs.

He added: “I haven’t had any (talks) yet. I haven’t really thought too much about it because it’s only been five days since qualifying.

“I have a summer holiday and I’ll have time to speak to my wife, my family and my agent.

“Those conversations will happen after the internationals have finished and I will then decide where I want to be.

“Whether it will be six months, one year, two years, I have no idea. I’ll sit down and see what excites me the most and what I want to do.”

WELSH PRIDE

Bale knows his status as a Welsh legend is cemented after leading his team-mates to qualification for two Euros finals and now a World Cup.

But Robert Page’s talisman, who wins his 105th cap against Belgium in the Nations League tomorrow, claims he would play for Wales for free or the value of a hospitality box!

Bale was also the latest player to criticise the ‘crazy’ schedule, which will see the Dragons play five games in 14 days this month.

He added: “Someone said (Kevin) De Bruyne could play 79 games next season and have a three-week break. It’s too much and things need to change.

“There will be consequences in the long term. People at the top of the game have to do something. Football is a business and they want to make more money.

“For player welfare, money needs to be overlooked and they need to look after the players. Without the players there is no product.”

Bale reckons Wales defender Joe Rodon deserves a shot at Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

He said: “Joe should be playing at Tottenham. He’s shown time and time how good he is. He’s a top professional and a great young player.

“I don’t feel he’s had the opportunity to play a consistent run of games at Tottenham.

“He would be fantastic for them. Even if he has to go to another team, he’s going to strengthen that team.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
