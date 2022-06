DENVER — Douglas County's Republican commissioners are considering a plan to take over land owned by the City of Denver in retaliation for the city's gun control laws. In a meeting on Monday, commissioner George Teal proposed taking ownership of Daniels Park, nearly 1,000 acres of land that serves as home to a bison herd and includes an area exclusively set aside for use by Indigenous people. It's located near Castle Pines but has been owned by Denver for nearly a century.

