ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sam’s Club to start charging some for curbside pickup

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XytgM_0g76OFa300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The days of free Curbside Pickup orders at Sam’s Club are coming to an end for some members.

Beginning June 28 , the warehouse club will start charging members $4 for every pickup, unless you’re a Plus Member. Sam’s Club said Plus Members will continue to receive the free perk.

Plus Members also have exclusive hours when orders are available. Curbside Pickup for those priority members begins at 7 a.m. Monday – Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Order pickup doesn’t start for other Sam’s Club members until 10 a.m. daily.

Plus Members also earn 2% back on qualified purchases.

Pitmasters, BBQ teams compete for spot in new KCI terminal

The club said while the perk was always free for plus members, it extended a limited time offer during the pandemic as a courtesy to all members.

“We are now expiring free Curbside Pickup for Club members and moving forward as planned with the $4 fee for Club members,” Sam’s Club said in a statement.

Consumers who are thinking about buying a Sam’s Membership do have several options. The chain is offering two deals that will save new members some money.

If you plan to utilize Curbside Pickup, Sam’s Club is offering an online deal, but you have to buy it through the club’s website. When you buy a $100 Plus Membership, you’ll get $50 back when you spend $50 or more in-club. Exclusions apply, so make sure you read the fine print before purchasing. The deal ends July 31, 2022.

Or, if you think you’ll like shopping in the club, new members can join for $45 and get $45 off the first in-club purchase , essentially making the annual membership free for a year. Some restrictions apply, so read the fine print.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gardnernews.com

New Japanese food truck opens in Gardner

Arsya Hibachi Grill and Sushi Food truck opened in Gardner Wednesday, June 1. They received a good sized crowd from 11a.m. to 8p.m. Originally from Parsons, Kansas and known there as Java Hibachi they have their second truck in the concrete lot at 312 W. Main Street. They offer appetizers, entrees, bento boxes, regular sushi rolls, deep fried sushi rolls and specialty sushi rolls. They also have a roll known as the Gardner Roll.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Warehouse Club#Kci#Curbside Pickup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: June 17-19

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. Here are six goings-on around town. The Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is a Kansas City tradition and one of the longest running showhouses in the country. Each year, a Kansas City landmark residence is chosen as the showhouse. The homeowners move out, and local designers are selected to transform each room into a design showcase. Stop by this weekend—or any Tuesday-Sunday through July 3—to visit this year’s house, a 5,565 square-foot Normandy farmhouse-style home, at 1025 W. 53rd Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy