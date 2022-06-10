Sam’s Club to start charging some for curbside pickup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The days of free Curbside Pickup orders at Sam’s Club are coming to an end for some members.

Beginning June 28 , the warehouse club will start charging members $4 for every pickup, unless you’re a Plus Member. Sam’s Club said Plus Members will continue to receive the free perk.

Plus Members also have exclusive hours when orders are available. Curbside Pickup for those priority members begins at 7 a.m. Monday – Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Order pickup doesn’t start for other Sam’s Club members until 10 a.m. daily.

Plus Members also earn 2% back on qualified purchases.

The club said while the perk was always free for plus members, it extended a limited time offer during the pandemic as a courtesy to all members.

“We are now expiring free Curbside Pickup for Club members and moving forward as planned with the $4 fee for Club members,” Sam’s Club said in a statement.

Consumers who are thinking about buying a Sam’s Membership do have several options. The chain is offering two deals that will save new members some money.

If you plan to utilize Curbside Pickup, Sam’s Club is offering an online deal, but you have to buy it through the club’s website. When you buy a $100 Plus Membership, you’ll get $50 back when you spend $50 or more in-club. Exclusions apply, so make sure you read the fine print before purchasing. The deal ends July 31, 2022.

Or, if you think you’ll like shopping in the club, new members can join for $45 and get $45 off the first in-club purchase , essentially making the annual membership free for a year. Some restrictions apply, so read the fine print.

