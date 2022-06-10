Cooper Noriega’s chilling posts reveal past suicide attempt and battle with drugs in lead up to TikToker’s shock death

TIKTOK star Cooper Noriega opened up about a past suicide attempt and his battle with drugs before his tragic death at the age of 19.

Just hours before he was found dead in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles, Noriega shared a chilling TikTok video where he wrote: "who else b [sic] thinking they gon die young."

TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead in a parking lot outside Los Angeles on Thursdau Credit: TikTok/@coopernoriega

The 19-year-old posted about dying young just hours before his death Credit: Tiktok/@ coopernoriega

The young creator had said he struggled with addiction for a decade since he was just 9 years old Credit: Instagram/cooper.noriega

The content creator had recently made a discord server that he said was meant for "mental health only," and encouraged his followers to open up about their struggles there.

On May 18 he shared an update on his mental health on Twitter, saying he had been taking care of himself.

"I literally was just up fu****g trading stocks and making money moves I’ve been doing really good [to be honest] actually mentally so yeah also been on my work grind got a lot for yall<3 be ready."

It wasn't the first time Noriega spoke of his struggles.

On January 10, 2021, the teen shared with fans he had been "clean" for 90 days after a near-fatal overdose.

Cooper wrote on Twitter at the time: "90 days clean!! its been hard but so much beauty during this process, its also crazy that 4 months ago i was at such a low point, I had a deadly overdose/suicide attempt on fent, when I stopped breathing and was rushed to the ER, luckily someone found me before it was to late:)."

A tweet from May 5, 2021, read: "205 days sober and still the most fried."

On October 13, 2021, he celebrated a year of sobriety, writing: "#1year, feels good to wake up and not have to depend on something <3"

Then, weeks later he said: "sorry I haven't been active yall, I have a lot of things planned for the future! I also am doing a lot for myself [right now} to feel better mentally and physically, love you all."

The young creator had said he struggled with addiction for a decade since he was just nine years old.

"I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

The teen also expressed his goal to open a "rehab" with "trusted" staff members to help others who were experiencing similar struggles.

On Instagram, Noriega wrote that being around negative people while fighting addiction can hinder progress.

His cause of death is still under investigation by the LA County Medical Examiner.

The star would have turned 20 in just a few weeks on June 28.

He has a whopping 1.77 million followers on the platform and also hosts a large following on Instagram.