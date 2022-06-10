ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerman, ID

F&G staff euthanize fish at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery to minimize spread of disease

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwUO9_0g76N6ky00

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN) on June 1.

There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so officials say euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery.

The euthanized fish were about 2 inches long and slated to be stocked as 10-inch catchable-sized fish in the summer of 2023. The Hagerman State Hatchery is still expected to release the 1.8 million rainbow trout currently being reared at the facility, and the Hayspur Fish Hatchery is able to provide additional juvenile rainbow trout so the incident will not result in a net loss of production. These replacement fish are still expected to be released in 2023, about 6 to 8 weeks later than called for in the original stocking schedule.

Hagerman Hatchery is one of 20 fish hatcheries Fish and Games owns or manages across the state that produce and stock over 30 million fish in rivers, lakes and reservoirs every year.

The post F&G staff euthanize fish at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery to minimize spread of disease appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

What Are Experts Saying About Idaho’s Bizarre Weather These Days?

Idaho has been experiencing the absolute craziest weather these days. Relentless rain storms and colder temperatures have been bringing high winds, hail storms and flooding all over the state. Although this is unprecedented and unusual for this time of the year, experts have given some very positive things to say...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho’s Shoshone Falls

A photographer named Cristy Callen took a picture just before the guy dove into the water from the rocks at Shoshone Falls. The water temperature is an icy 62 degrees, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. **********************************************. We generally like to believe first responders race to danger when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
State
Idaho State
MIX 106

Report Says This Is ‘The Best Seafood Restaurant In Idaho’

When someone thinks of Idaho, they probably don’t think of “amazing seafood.” We can’t say we blame anyone who doesn’t think that either since we’re not along the coastline. The truth, however, is that Idaho is home to several great seafood spots, and a new report named Boise as host to the best seafood restaurant in all of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two people killed in crash on Boise I-184 Connector

BOISE, Idaho — Two teenaged boys were killed Sunday in a one-car crash in Interstate 184 just west of downtown Boise, Idaho State Police said Monday morning. ISP troopers began investigating at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to ISP, a driver was headed east in a small passenger car and lost control. The car went off the right shoulder and struck a light pole, then came to rest on the driver's side on the West Fairview Avenue on-ramp.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Juvenile Fish#Viral Disease#F G#Local News 8
kmvt

B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) The B.A.S.E. jumper is a local man in his late 50′s or early 60′s, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. He was airlifted to a hospital in Boise where he remains Friday night.
97.5 KISS FM

Idaho Park Allows The Public To Collect State’s Most Prized Stone

With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies two 16-year-old teens who died in Boise crash

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A one-vehicle crash along the West Fairview Avenue on-ramp to the I-184 Connector in Boise left two 16-year-old boys dead, Idaho State Police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the teens as Henry Warner, of Meridian, and Braden Caldwell,...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Supreme Court considers death row clemency case

The Idaho Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments on whether the state's constitution gives a governor the power to veto a state commission’s clemency decision for a death row inmate, but held off making a ruling. The post Idaho Supreme Court considers death row clemency case appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Ten Reasons Why This Celebrity Is Wrong About Nampa

The end of the pandemic has brought a lot of shows to the Treasure Valley. Idahoans love a good concert, and we're seeing many world-famous celebrities entertain us. However, sometimes these out-of-town folks seem to think that Boise is Idaho. In other words, they may be performing in Nampa, but they'll thank Boise.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

The Latest On The Boise & Meridian Police Shootout with Suspect

An investigation is underway after the Boise Police Department responded to a shooting this afternoon involving the Idaho Department of Corrections in Boise. Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea along with Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks held a press conference Thursday afternoon to share the details of the incident. “All of...
Post Register

Suspect, five officers exchange in gunfire near Meridian Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon near Meridian City Hall after they exchanged gunfire with several officers. Authorities say the incident began after a report of a shooting involving the Idaho Department of Correction on the 9800 block of W. Shields in Boise just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect left the area, police say, and soon after there was then a report of a carjacking in Eagle. The stolen vehicle was later spotted on Eagle Road where a pursuit with Boise PD and Meridian PD ensued.
MERIDIAN, ID
kmvt

Molina found guilty on all charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joshua Molina has been found guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. He had been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to a death in 2017. He was tried in early 2020 for the crimes. After...
KIDO Talk Radio

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy