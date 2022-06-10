ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Worst idea in the world’: New doc shows JLo had major issue with Super Bowl in Miami

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BlNZ_0g76MNiH00

But they seemed like such besties.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the massive stage during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens back in February 2020, but apparently one wasn’t a happy camper.

That would be the “Marry Me” star.

The 52 year old entertainer admits her frustrations about the situation in “Halftime,” the tea-spilling Netflix documentary centering around her fabulous life.

“The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions,” says the movie’s description. “And it’s only the beginning.”

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl,” Lopez told her music director in the flick that premiered Wednesday at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. “The worst idea in the world.”

Apparently, Lopez thought the short song and dance show was a logistical nightmare with two headliners.

“We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left,” Lopez rants in the doc. “But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message.”

Her manager Bobby Medina vented about the NFL’s decision as well.

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl,” Medina complains. “That headliner constructs a show and should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Lopez said she would have preferred to have more time, like 20 minutes: “That’s what the [NFL] should’ve f---ing done.”

Shakira has not commented on the matter. But when the two pop stars gave a press conference in downtown Miami before the big day, they seemed genuinely chummy and affectionate; the women also hugged emotionally after the performance at the stadium in Miami Gardens Feb. 2, 2020.

Maybe JLo is a better actress than many thought?

See for yourself in “Halftime,” available for viewers starting Tuesday, June 14.

