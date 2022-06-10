College Station Man Awaiting Nine Criminal Trials Arrested On Drug Related Charges
By Bill Oliver
A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years. Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on...
For the second time in as many years, a Bryan man is back in jail after bond was revoked while awaiting a trial on a murder charge. 26 year old Demetrius Thomas Jr. is one of two men accused of a drive by shooting in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood in June of 2020.
On May 24, Bryan police responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a home behind the new Goodwill store, where a resident said a burglary suspect fired a gun towards him. Two men who were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation remain in the Brazos County jail.
A grand jury indicted Gregory Mosely Lopez, III, 18, a Temple teen, on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a canine at his home. In addition, they charged Lopez III with bestiality, and he is in Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond. A student reported to police that he had viewed another student’s phone and saw the abuse of a dog.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a drug transaction in College Station turns into a robbery, which turned into a shooting. Officers responded the 1100 block of Southwest Parkway at 1:44 p.m. Monday for a Deadly Conduct in Progress. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the victims came to this location for a drug transaction – which led to a robbery.
The driver of a car that last month crashed through a fence and struck a concrete structure for a manhole cover and a tree was booked in the Brazos County jail last weekend on a charge of evading College Station police. The May 18 crash outside Callaway Villas on Marion...
McLennan County police have made what they are calling the “biggest meth bust” in county history after law enforcement arrested three people and seized more than $500,000 in meth. Drug Bust. Our news partners at KWTX report that the "months-long operation" ended with the arrests of Abel Chavez,...
One person was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Day Street and Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a moving violation. A probable cause search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located. The investigation also revealed that the driver, Darrod Bernard Smith, 25 of Brenham, also had an invalid driver's license. Smith was arrested for driving while license invalid-Enhanced and cited for drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
College Station police getting a call from a citizen who found an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000 on Craig’s List led to the arrest of a Houston man on multiple charges. Lt. Rodney Sigler said CSPD got the call after the prospective buyer noticed the suspect seemed to be in a hurry to unload the F-250 platinum edition truck.
Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
A Chappell Hill man was taken into custody early Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 1:35, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a wanted subject. Upon arrival, Alan Menchaca, 24 of Chappell Hill, was placed in custody for an active warrant for making a Terroristic Threat. Menchaca was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with Killeen Police officers. Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brought out a handgun and discharged it.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good detective work has led to the arrest of two men who may be connected with a tire and wheel theft investigation last month at an apartment complex in Bryan. Police say in the early hours of May 4, five vehicles had tires and wheels stolen...
Temple (FOX44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday night. Officers went to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Road just after 8 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the men to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released at this time.
AUSTIN, Texas - A Round Rock woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison for embezzling from her employer. According to court documents, 52-year-old Cynthia Linette Jones was the office manager for a Central Texas business. In that role, she had access to the company's accounting system and checkbook. From...
MADISONVILLE, Texas - "I told Braxton this inmate is running from this bus he's escaping I said get your camera out," said Melanie Tieperman. What Tieperman saw, and her 11-year-old son recorded, doesn't match with what TDCJ says happened on May 12 when convicted killer inmate Gonzalo Lopez escaped. TDCJ...
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Falls County are investigating a shooting that left an individual with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said two individuals got into an argument that escalated into a shooting that left a man wounded near Walker and Capps. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to...
