New Orleans, LA

2 teen girls shot in New Orleans East, 19-year-old in custody for attempted murder

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 10, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 19-year-old who is accused of shooting two teenage girls in New Orleans East.

According to STPSO, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, both from St. Tammany Parish, were found after they were shot and dumped near the intersection of Marques Road and Chef Menteur Highway in the Venetian Isles area of New Orleans East.

Reports show that they were brought to an area hospital with critical injuries.

STPSO and NOPD worked together to figure out who was responsible for the incident. Through the investigation, detectives learned that 19-year-old Jordan Mitchell of Slidell was responsible.

The New Orleans Police Department secured a warrant for his arrest on two counts of Attempted Murder according to STPSO.

On Thursday evening, members of the STPSO SWAT team and the STPSO Major Crimes Unit took Mitchell into custody at his parent’s home in the French Branch area of Slidell according to reports.

Mitchell has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.

The joint investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges announced STPSO.

