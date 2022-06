HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An intoxicated woman is arrested after she wrecks her car and runs into traffic, she leaves her two infants alone. On June 14, Harrison County Sheriff’s Officers (HCSO) received calls from motorists reporting a woman running on I-20 eastbound. When an officer located the woman she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and other narcotics due to her erratic behavior, according to HCSO. Fantasia Martinez, 26, was placed under arrest and put into the back of a patrol unit.

