Topeka, KS

Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith...

Colwin Henderson Jr.
3d ago

I don't know what or why she was involved and put in this particular role but her actions are more important than I can imagine and only if she had all she needed for her vehicle, she could have avoided this problem and would be enjoying a different kind of scenario, I wish she could recognize that she's more important and good influencers are better than others who are actually allowing her to do these tasks, just work on yourself, because you weren't given the name[ Faith] for nothing, I know it takes a little time but perhaps you will not have to live in a place where you can't get the same opportunities that those who have a job and car or career in being responsible, love what you can become and trust me keep your head up, are women need all the support, even when things don't go well 🙏👍💯

Jeff Swisher
4d ago

You're going to ruin your life honey, I've seen it happen more than once. And once was more than I wanted to see.

WIBW

Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. District Attorney will begin to prosecute businesses found to have Delta-8 on their shelves, however, those who possess the drug - but do not sell it - will not be aggressively prosecuted. On Tuesday, June 14, Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Early morning shooting ruled accidental, TPD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 5:15 a.m. on June 13 at a local hospital in Topeka a gunshot victim arrived in a privately owned vehicle. The gunshot victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening. A follow-up investigation by TPD detectives confirmed that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Early morning shooting in Topeka sends 1 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department said it has very little information right now, but detectives are investigating the shooting. Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the shooting took place in the 3600 block of SE Adams around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. It appears the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 dead in car crash, KHP says

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been been reported dead following a car crash by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Jefferson County on Monday. As of 3:47 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Northeast Kansas Highway 4 and Northeast 31st Street, an fatality car crash involving at least two vehicles is being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 13

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Stephen Blair, Possession of controlled substance ( 2 counts ), Use /...
GEARY COUNTY, KS

