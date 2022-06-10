Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who barricaded himself inside a south Topeka home Tuesday morning appears to have taken his own life. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they arrived to 205 SW Heights Rd. around 8 a.m. to talk with the man in question about a felony theft case. When deputies knocked on the door, they observed the man through a window. The man also had a felony warrant for aggravated battery-driving under the influence. Officials say the 54-year-old man was seen with a gun in hand, and stolen property was observed inside.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested as deputies continue to search for a third person after a police chase through North Topeka early Tuesday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Chadd Kidd, 37, and Chrystal Johnson, 31, both of Topeka, were arrested early Tuesday morning after a police chase began near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Morse St.
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a 2-state chase. On Monday, Richardson County Nebraska deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mile per hour and continued into Brown County Kansas, according to a media release. Brown County Deputies, were...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man is facing charges for running from police Monday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Storm Skelton King was walking near SW 21st St. and SW High Ave. around 10:45 a.m. when he was spotted by deputies. Officials say they...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, police received a call for service of a person who arrived at a Topeka hospital who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. A private...
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - No reason has been given following the suspension of Wamego’s Chief of Police. 13 NEWS obtained a letter given to Chief Michael Baker from City Manager Stacie Eichem, it reads:. Dear Mr. Baker:. You are being notified in writing that as of June 13, 2022...
Riley County Police made an arrest for domestic battery in the early morning hours of Monday. Jesus Manuel Valle was taken into custody after 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Allen Road. He’s accused of numerous charges including domestic battery, criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order.
COUNCIL GROVE — A Council Grove attorney is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts...
OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie Police Department detectives teamed up with fellow law enforcement officers to simultaneously serve four narcotics arrest warrants and execute one narcotics search warrant on the morning of Monday, June 13. The arrests were made as part of an operation dubbed “Wizard of Oz” that Osawatomie detectives...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. District Attorney will begin to prosecute businesses found to have Delta-8 on their shelves, however, those who possess the drug - but do not sell it - will not be aggressively prosecuted. On Tuesday, June 14, Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 5:15 a.m. on June 13 at a local hospital in Topeka a gunshot victim arrived in a privately owned vehicle. The gunshot victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening. A follow-up investigation by TPD detectives confirmed that […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been been reported dead following a car crash by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Jefferson County on Monday. As of 3:47 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Northeast Kansas Highway 4 and Northeast 31st Street, an fatality car crash involving at least two vehicles is being […]
A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Stephen Blair, Possession of controlled substance ( 2 counts ), Use /...
