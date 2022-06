According to the Billboard Charts, Kendrick Lamar took a hit chart-wise after one of his recently released singles just broke the record for the most significant single-week drop in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. XXL Magazine reports that his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single "We Cry Together" featuring actor Taylour Paige moved down 81 spots since last week—going from No. 16 to No. 97. An accompanying music video slated for release at the time of the chart change on May 31 was in the cards. The album's first two singles, "N95" and "Silent Hill," also saw steep declines on the chart, going from No. 3 to No. 17 and No. 7 to No. 49, respectively.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO