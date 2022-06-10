ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Golden Tate says Giants need to stop micromanaging Daniel Jones' decision-making and 'let him loose'

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is any case study out there that the development of an NFL quarterback isn't necessarily linear, it's the case of Daniel Jones: Since being chosen by the New York Giants with the No. 6-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones has been a hero, a zero, and almost...

