Talk of the Town: Zanes Trace Commemoration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Zane State College is going to use a nearly $89,000 grant to enhance safety at its campus. State Representative Adam Holmes announced Monday the grant award. Zane State will use the funds to install seven emergency call towers around campus. The emergency call towers will be...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio is offering $50,000 in grants for new or improved Storybook Trails throughout the state. This includes the Dillon State Park in Muskingum County and Burr Oak State Park in Morgan County. Funding for Storybook Trails will be awarded through the...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -Because of power outages in the area and a projected heat wave, Guernsey County now has three cooling stations available for the next 2 days including;. The Salvation Army on Dewey Avenue in Cambridge – open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until needed. The...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was spotted traveling through residential areas in two local counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from Guernsey County into northern Noble County. ODNR says there are black bears in Ohio, but it’s usually young male bears that can be seen covering a large amount of area in a short period of time.
Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio. Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith...
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – A Rose Tea is being planned at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. During the tea, the museum will be presented with a new acquisition, the 1907 wedding gown of Grandma Margaret Schumacher Riesbeck, by granddaughter Ann Riesbeck DiClemente.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -The Richland Township Trustees will conduct a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 14. beginning at 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Building in Senecaville. The meeting is to address several proposed projects including a special permit for excavating in the area, the discussion and possible approval of purchasing a new tractor for the township and quotes for a new HVAC at the township building.
While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Controlling Board on Monday voted to approve nearly $600,000 for road improvements in the village of McConnelsville. State Senator Tim Schaffer announced the grant award. Senator Schaffer said, “I am happy these funds will be used to improve the safety and flow of traffic...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Police put out a list of areas with no power and storm damage that includes:. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says all city and county offices are closed Tuesday because downtown Wheeling remains without power. He says avoid Route 2 in Ohio County which...
MOUNT VERNON — With engineering consultants close to completing a report on the costs to repair and maintain the Knox Cattle Company Dam, it is time to present their findings to the community. Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel scheduled two public meetings in July, both to be held in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit […]
UPDATE: AEP has released restoration times for customers across central Ohio. Click here for those. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 […]
Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
Joel Losego sits down with Mary Beth Sills to discuss Cambridge Main Street’s Annual National Road Bike Show & Ribfest, which is coming up June 18th. Learn more about the event here: https://ohio.org/festivals-and-events/events/national-road-bike-show-and-ribfest.
