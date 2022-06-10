ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Talk of the Town: Zanes Trace Commemoration

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Fennell sits down with Rick Buck to discuss Zanes Trace...

Your Radio Place

Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
Your Radio Place

Zane State Receiving Grant to Enhance Safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Zane State College is going to use a nearly $89,000 grant to enhance safety at its campus. State Representative Adam Holmes announced Monday the grant award. Zane State will use the funds to install seven emergency call towers around campus. The emergency call towers will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Black Bear spotted in Guernsey and Noble Counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was spotted traveling through residential areas in two local counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from Guernsey County into northern Noble County. ODNR says there are black bears in Ohio, but it’s usually young male bears that can be seen covering a large amount of area in a short period of time.
WHIZ

New Wildlife Officer in Morgan County

Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio. Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith...
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Richland Township in Guernsey County to hold Special Meeting

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -The Richland Township Trustees will conduct a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 14. beginning at 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Building in Senecaville. The meeting is to address several proposed projects including a special permit for excavating in the area, the discussion and possible approval of purchasing a new tractor for the township and quotes for a new HVAC at the township building.
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

State Funds for Morgan County Road Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State Controlling Board on Monday voted to approve nearly $600,000 for road improvements in the village of McConnelsville. State Senator Tim Schaffer announced the grant award. Senator Schaffer said, “I am happy these funds will be used to improve the safety and flow of traffic...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Public meetings on cattle dam set for July

MOUNT VERNON — With engineering consultants close to completing a report on the costs to repair and maintain the Knox Cattle Company Dam, it is time to present their findings to the community. Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel scheduled two public meetings in July, both to be held in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County cleaning up after Monday’s storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

UPDATE: AEP has released restoration times for customers across central Ohio. Click here for those. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: National Road Bike Show & Ribfest

Joel Losego sits down with Mary Beth Sills to discuss Cambridge Main Street’s Annual National Road Bike Show & Ribfest, which is coming up June 18th. Learn more about the event here: https://ohio.org/festivals-and-events/events/national-road-bike-show-and-ribfest.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

