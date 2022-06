An award-winning voice actor who was born in Lancaster and raised in Dauphin County has died at Hershey Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. William ‘Billy’ Kametz, 35, of Middletown, lost his fight against colon cancer on Thursday only a few months after he was diagnosed, according to a GoFundMe campaign page originally launched to raise funds for his treatment— now the funds will be used to help cover the costs of his funeral.

