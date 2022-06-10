ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU gets hot, hangs on to beat Texas to get within one win of first CWS

By Brian Bailey, Ryan Harper, Erin Jenkins, Ken Watlington, Caitlin Richards, Jason O. Boyd, Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-run homer in the opening minutes of the biggest game in school history might rattle some teams.

Not this bunch. Now, they are one win away from making more history.

East Carolina’s baseball team overcame a two-run blast by Texas in the top of the first inning by putting a three-spot of their own in the bottom half of the frame. From there, the Pirates used more good offense and held on through some testy moments for a 13-7 win on Friday in the Greenville Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

A record crowd of 5,723 fans watched on pins and needles as the Pirates got the lead, seemingly blew the game open then held on as the Longhorns put on one major rally after another only to come up just short.

Tailgate, watch party for ECU baseball to be held

ECU Police speak on safety ahead of big events this weekend

‘It’s gonna be an exciting weekend’: Texas coach previews Greenville Super Regional

Batter up! Things to know about NCAA super regionals

More ECU Pirates news

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KofF_0g76Ja6F00
    East Carolina’s Ben Newton celebrates after a double as Texas infielder Mitchell Daly looks on during the fourth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFYTt_0g76Ja6F00
    East Carolina pitcher C.J. Mayhue celebrates after striking out Texas’s Dylan Campbell during the fifth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0epA_0g76Ja6F00
    East Carolina’s Jacob Starling rounds the bases after a two-run home run off Texas pitcher Pete Hansen during the fourth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y48sX_0g76Ja6F00
    East Carolina pitcher C.J. Mayhue throws against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3CLI_0g76Ja6F00
    Texas right fielder Murphy Stehly watches a home run by East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell during the fifth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgyHI_0g76Ja6F00
    East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell celebrates at the dugout after a home run against Texas during the fifth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysRxi_0g76Ja6F00
    (Ashley Turner illustration, ECU and Texas logos)

The win puts the Pirates (46-19) one win away from the program’s first-ever trip to Omaha, Neb., and the College World Series, which starts June 17. ECU came into the game 1-12 all-time in Super Regional games with a win over Texas Tech in 2016.

Texas (45-20), which has been to 37 College World Series — the most all-time — and ECU will play again Saturday at noon. If ECU wins, it is the super regional champion. If Texas wins, a deciding game in the best-of-3 series will be played at a time to be determined on Sunday.

Texas’ Douglas Hondo III doubled to start the first inning before Murphy Stehly hit a homer with two outs to give the Longhorns a 2-0 lead. The blast brought a bit of surprise to the crowd as thoughts of last Sunday’s Coastal Carolina game, where the Chanticleers scored three runs, two on a homer, for a 3-0 lead.

Coastal won that game, 10-4, to end ECU’s 20-game winning streak, the longest in the nation at the time.

Instead, the blast sparked the Pirates to score three runs and take a lead they would never give up, despite several threats by the Longhorns.

Zach Agnos walked, Lane Hoover hit a bunt single and Bryce Worrell singled to load the bases. A passed ball with Jacob Jenkins-Cowart batting allowed Agnos to score, cutting the margin to 2-1. Jenkins-Cowart then laced a single to left-center that scored Worrell and Hoover to give ECU a 3-2 lead.

Suddenly, the momentum Texas had switched. As hard as the Longhorns tried, they could never regain the lead.

ECU tacked on three runs in the fourth for a 6-2 lead. Jacob Starling hit a solo homer to left and Agnos singled in Alec Makarewicz, who doubled after Starling’s homer. Texas then made things interesting with a two-run sixth that made it 7-4 before two more runs scored in the eighth cut ECU’s lead to 8-7.

In the sixth, Ivan Melendez and Stehly hit back-to-back homers and had two runners on base before a double play by the Pirates erased the threat. In the eighth, Texas’ Silas Ardoin doubled to right to drive in Austin Todd, who opened with a bunt single, and Jack O’Dowd grounded out to second to score Ardoin to make it 8-7.

ECU got the final two outs in the eighth with Agnos coming on in relief to pitch the Pirates out of another jam.

The Pirates then came through one final time with a five-run eighth that blew the game open and allowed ECU fans to somewhat breathe a sigh of relief.

Makarewicz hit a solo homer, Worrell singled in Ryder Giles, who came in as a pinch-runner, and Jenkins-Cowart blasted a two-run double to right that scored Worrell and Hoover. Starling singled through the left side to drive in Moylan.

The Pirates batted around in the bottom of the eight and left runners at first and second when Makarewicz flew out to the warning track in left-center.

ECU starter C.J. Mayhue (6-1) struck out nine in five innings while allowing four earned runs. Zach Agnos picked up his third save. Texas starter Pete Hansen lost for just the second time this season, with 11 wins, after allowing five earned runs in four innings.

One down, one to go.

WNCT

ECU reveals summer baseball assignments

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following one of the most successful seasons in program history where East Carolina posted a 46-21 record, won The American regular season and tournament titles, claimed its third-straight Greenville Regional crown, hosted the Greenville Super Regional and fell one game short of reaching the College World Series, 21 players have been assigned to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Longhorns power past Pirates, reach CWS again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying goes that when it rains, it pours. That was never more the case — literally and figuratively — than Sunday with the season on the line for the East Carolina University baseball team. Win or go home: Texas victory forces deciding game Texas advanced to its 38th College […]
WNCT

Marlins pick up first win of season over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC – The Morehead City Marlins found a way to beat Wilmington 2-1 in eleven innings on Monday for their first win over the Sharks on the season. Trailing 1-0 headed to the ninth, the Marlins looked doomed for their fourth loss versus Wilmington. However, an error committed by the Sharks set up a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

ECU athletics announces death of Bill Cain

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU Athletics community is mourning the loss of William “Bill” Cain, who passed away Wednesday, June 8 at the age of 88. Cain, who was inducted into the university’s athletics hall of fame in 1997, played football for three seasons from 1957-59 under the legendary Jack Boone. A walk-on to the football team, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Raleigh among cities where rent has risen the most

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic made many renters realize they could pick up and move to a place where they could get more bang for their buck, but the ramifications of the global health crisis didn’t stop there. Months-long wait times for common building materials, supply chain issues, more expensive building products, and […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

New clothing boutique coming to Greenville in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15. Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new. The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

States that have hosted the most US Opens in golf history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Like the Olympics, golf’s U.S. Open changes venues every time it’s held, moving from one prestigious golf or country club to another in different parts of the country. Some states have never hosted one, while states with numerous prominent golf courses have hosted many, led by New York’s 20. Oddly, though […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Big Rock blog: 230 boats looking for big day

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re at the midway point at the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Only 38 boats went out on Tuesday due to the threat of bad weather. So the leaderboard did not change from Monday. On Wednesday, 230 boats hit the water with 36 taking a layday, according to […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
WNCT

Wood Ducks introduce ‘All You Can Eat Deal’ on July 2

KINSTON, N.C. – The Wood Ducks are hosting the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on July 2nd with the first pitch at 5 pm and gates opening at 4 pm. In the spirit of picnics and Independence Day, the Wood Ducks are offering an exclusive experience. Fans don’t miss out on an All You Can Eat picnic on […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
