Two men found guilty and sentenced after crimes against children Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Two men have been found guilty and sentenced after being arrested for crimes against children in Burke County.

Alois Hrabowksy

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, former Associate Magistrate Judge Alois Hrabowksy was found guilty of Sexual Exploitation of Children, Criminal Solicitation, and Furnishing Tobacco Products to Minors.

Authorities say Hrabowsky was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) in 2019.

According to the D.A.’s office, Hrabowsky was sentenced to 15 years in prison and followed by 5 years on probation.

Christopher Shane Lee

Meanwhile, Christopher Shane Lee was found guilty of 3 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, and 1 count of Child Molestation according to authorities.

According to the D.A.’s office, Lee was sentenced to 3 consecutive Life sentences plus an additional 19 years in prison.

