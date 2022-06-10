ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Hot inflation data hits EM, Latam assets underperform peers

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol edges up after rate hike (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday and were set to end the week with declines far greater than those of other emerging market peers, with Brazil's real falling on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell 2.6% and could mark a weekly decline of 7.6%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 15 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 1.3% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner China has hurt markets in Latin America as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with tighter monetary policies from central banks in major economies have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.6% on Friday and 3.1% for the week, marking its worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be watching the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis points. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar. The currency is down 4.1% for the week, marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Brazil's central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll, to end a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.2%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 1.1% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering. Shares of the company tumbled 4.7%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.4%, while Peru's sol edged 0.2% up as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.97 -1.33 MSCI LatAm 2252.05 -2.5 Brazil Bovespa 105758.53 -1.25 Mexico IPC 48685.88 -1.23 Chile IPSA 5223.38 0.75 Argentina MerVal 88601.56 -0.302 Colombia COLCAP 1528.49 0.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9785 -1.29 Mexico peso 19.9435 -1.44 Chile peso 844.1 -2.27 Colombia peso 3935 -2.45 Peru sol 3.7551 -0.31 Argentina peso 121.7900 -0.12 (interbank) Argentina peso 207 0.48 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive...
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Latam#Emerging Markets#Em#Latin American#Msci#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

The chief economist at Moody’s thinks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accounts for over a third of U.S. inflation—and that COVID stimulus had almost no impact

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia account for more than a third of U.S. inflation, according to the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, a financial services firm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips after bruising selloff, Peru's sol rises

* Brazil's Guedes says govt tax cuts allow prices not to be adjusted immediately * Truce on Peru's Las Bambas mine restart starts June 15 * Dollar up as traders await Fed rate move (Updates prices; adds comment) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after starting the week lower, hit by concerns of rising inflation and slowing global growth, while Peru's sol rose ahead of the restart of the Las Bambas copper mine. Emerging market assets along with other riskier assets were trading in a narrow range for most part of the day as investors now price in a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the face of surging global inflationary pressures and fresh COVID restrictions in China, investors have become growingly risk averse. Latam currencies eased 0.2% on Tuesday, while stocks fell 0.6%. "If the Fed says, we do need to raise interest rates but we're not going to do it too aggressively, that's going to improve every other currency that at the moment is losing to the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Brazil's real shed 0.5%, staying near one-month lows. Services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists. Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said tax reductions supported by the government allow prices not to be adjusted immediately, denying he had asked prices to be frozen while the country faces persistent inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect still high inflation in Brazil to spread across item categories for the remainder of 2022, namely to food and fuel prices. Worries about rising food inflation and shortages have also affected sentiment in the developing world space. Mexico's peso lost 0.8%, while the Chilean peso shed 0.5%. Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group SA, the largest air transport group in Latin America, tumbled 12.3% after it asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company's exit from Chapter 11. The Peruvian sol, however, outperformed its Latin American peers, rising to 3.75 to the dollar as it rebounded from one-month lows hit in the previous session. Investors were awaiting the start of a 30-day truce on Wednesday after a group of indigenous Peruvian communities agreed last week to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days, the longest in the mine's history. A Reuters poll of analysts showed Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months. The peso fell 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.92 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2130.99 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 101767.94 -0.81 Mexico IPC 48557.46 0.23 Chile IPSA 5131.70 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 87253.85 -0.778 Colombia COLCAP 1478.08 -0.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1382 -0.53 Mexico peso 20.6209 -0.81 Chile peso 867 -0.53 Colombia peso 3959.5 0.05 Peru sol 3.7486 -0.31 Argentina peso 122.5000 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 221 -2.26 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Argentina
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
Reuters

Argentina grounds Iran-linked Venezuelan cargo plane, lawmakers seek probe

DUBAI/BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have grounded an Iran-linked Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane, a local opposition lawmaker and Iranian state media said on Sunday, in an unfolding drama that is throwing a spotlight on political undercurrents in Latin America. The Emtrasur cargo plane, sold to Venezuela...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

(Adds quote, details of other targets) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates. GDP will grow 6.5%, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous projection of 5%. Inflation will end the year at 8.5%, he said, far above the original 4.3% estimate and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target. "Fiscal targets for this year have shown how we've put the house in order after confronting the worst economic crash in our country's history," Restrepo said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government deficit will be 5.6% of GDP, below the 6.2% previously expected, the minister said. Colombia this year will issue a smaller amount of foreign and local bonds than previously expected, Restrepo said. Proposed foreign paper offerings will total $4.4 billion, instead of a previous estimate of $6.22 billion, he said. About 49.7 trillion pesos of local TES bonds will be issued, less than the 52.2 trillion originally planned. Restrepo said 2022 tax revenue will rise to 202.4 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion), exceeding a previous estimate of 183 trillion pesos. Colombians will elect a replacement for President Ivan Duque on Sunday in a tight contest between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Whoever wins will face a divided congress and likely street protests, complicating efforts to carry out badly needed fiscal reforms, analysts and politicians have said. ($1 = 4,016.50 Colombian pesos) Previous Revised 2023 2022 2022 GDP 5% 6.5% 3.2% Inflation 4.3% 8.5% 5.6% Central gov't deficit (% of 6.2% 5.6% 3.6% GDP) Peso/dollar average 3,823 3,924 4,006 Tax revenue target (trln 183 202.4 244.4 pesos) Foreign bonds (bln USD) 6.22 4.40 6.0 Local TES bonds (trln pesos) 52.2 49.7 43.9 Average oil price per barrel $70 $100 $94.2 (USD) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street watchdog to laid-off crypto employees: work for us

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall Street watchdog's members trade digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday. "We are already having to be engaged in the space...
ECONOMY
Reuters

In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

JACOBABAD, Pakistan, June 14 (Reuters) - Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy