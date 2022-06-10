ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Community praying for Auburn teen seriously injured in skydiving incident

By Elizabeth White
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azfij_0g76IEua00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – An Auburn family appreciates the community’s prayers and good thoughts for their 18-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in a skydiving incident in Georgia on Thursday.

The family of 18-year-old Boston Hill says she is undergoing a second surgery Friday for a broken back at a Georgia hospital.

Hazing incident leaves University of Missouri student unable to see, talk or walk

Boston is a recent graduate of Auburn High School and was skydiving with friends when the parachute faltered at the end of the dive. Her injuries are significant.

The community is asked to keep Boston and all who love her in your prayers. We will update you on her condition and other ways to help her family as more details are shared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WSFA

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
TUSKEGEE, AL
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydiving#Georgia#Hazing#Accident#University Of Missouri#Auburn High School#Nexstar Media Inc
wrbl.com

Victims of weekend drowning in West Point Lake identified

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seek suspect in Honey Baked Ham robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in the Honey Baked Ham robbery on Wednesday, June 8. According to the BPD, a male entered the Honey Baked Ham, 7001 Crestwood Boulevard, and demanded money from an associate of the business. “While […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store. The theft of property occurred on May 20 at Ulta Cosmetics - located on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering...
OPELIKA, AL
wtvy.com

Fatal crash in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
WTVM

2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead. Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Two Dead in Tuskegee Shootings That Police Say Are Related

Two people have been killed in Tuskegee in shootings that police say are related. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan told Alabama News Network that at about 10:58AM, they got a call about two people shot, with one of them being killed, in the 800 block of Wright Street. Jordan says police found Samuel Caldwell dead on the scene. His brother, Christopher Caldwell, was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.
TUSKEGEE, AL
101wkqx.com

Man found guilty of putting flowers on fiancée’s grave

An Alabama man has been found guilty and awaits sentencing for leaving flowers on his fiancée’s grave. To be more specific, Winston Hagans was leaving a custom-made flower box and blooms — which was against city rules & considered litter. It would have been okay with Auburn...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy