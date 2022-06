Starfield developer Bethesda has explained how it has managed to create a game with 1,000 planets and how they will work within the game. During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Bethesda revealed a bunch of gameplay and details for Starfield. The game will allow players to truly experience a rich sci-fi world, where they explore tons of planets and interact with various life forms. It's currently shaping up to be one of Bethesda's most ambitious games, something that will likely excite those who are still playing games like Skyrim to this day. With that said, its ambition caught some fans off-guard as it's not just another big Bethesda RPG, it's one with up to 1,000 explorable planets.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO