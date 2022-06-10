Red Flag Warning issued for Gunnison Basin, Lower Colorado River, North Fork by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO