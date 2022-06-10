ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Gunnison Basin, Lower Colorado River, North Fork by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Parking Area Of Rocky Mountain National Park Trailhead Closed Near Grand Lake Due To Flooding

(CBS4) – Melting snow is causing the waters of many Colorado rivers to rise, and that has created problems this weekend in Grand County. The parking area at a trailhead on the southwestern side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed due to flooding. (credit: RMNP) Park officials tweeted late Sunday morning that Tonahutu Creek is currently flooding, and that’s why they’ve had to close the North Inlet parking area. That’s just outside of Grand Lake. Access to Holzwarth Historic site has also been closed at the bridge due to the flooding, as has the East Inlet Trail and access road for Bowen Gulch. (credit: RMNP) On Friday the National Weather Service tweeted that melting snow was “producing rises on the upper reaches of the Colorado River” not far from Grand Lake.
CBS Denver

I-70 Westbound Lanes Reduced Due To Small Fires At Glenwood Springs

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs. I-70 was closed for about an hour at mile marker 116 due to a series of small brush fires. #I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 116 – Glenwood Springs; Aspen and Exit 111 – South Canyon. https://t.co/MCBfjVCC5S — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2022 (credit: CDOT) I-70 is closed at mile-marker 116 Glenwood Springs WB, I70, due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/uSSDB1M4KV — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 14, 2022 Highway 6 is also closed between Devereux and Donegan. Hwy 6 is closed between Devereux Rd and Donegan Rd both directions, Glenwood Springs, due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/R0GXLYJlQa — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 14, 2022 Glenwood Fire told CBS4 that the fire was contained as of 1:30 p.m. One right lane was closed during the fires and all lanes reopened just after 3 p.m. #I70 westbound: Right lane closed due to traffic impacts between Exit 116 – Glenwood Springs; Aspen and Exit 111 – South Canyon. Slower speeds advised. Small fires in area. https://t.co/MCBfjVCC5S — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2022
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
County
Dolores County, CO
County
La Plata County, CO
County
San Juan County, CO
County
Archuleta County, CO
County
Montrose County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Ouray County, CO
County
San Miguel County, CO
County
Gunnison County, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
County
Hinsdale County, CO
County
Montezuma County, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sparking chains start brush fires that closed West Glenwood roads Tuesday

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department, other agencies and good Samaritans kept three brush fires from growing out of control along Interstate 70 in West Glenwood Tuesday, prompting road closures. “Upon arrival, firefighters found three individual fires spaced a quarter-mile apart, burning in grass and brush on the north side of...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
durangogov.org

US Forest Service to tighten fire restrictions for San Juan National Forest

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the US Forest Service will be moving the San Juan National Forest into stage 2 fire restrictions to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Stage 2 Fire restrictions prohibit the following:. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including fires in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#River Basin#Southwest Colorado#National Weather Service#Gunnison Basin#Mdt#Target Area
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Interstate 70 eastbound reopens at Glenwood Springs after fire near Dotsero

Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened Sunday night through Glenwood Canyon following a roadside fire near Dotsero, according to a Garfield County Communications Authority text alert update sent at 9:19 p.m. The fire was reportedly near Dotsero and burning on about 1 to 2 acres, according to Eagle County emergency alerts....
crestoneeagle.com

How the Great Sand Dunes were saved

By Sierra Romero & Sabrina Brewer, Colorado College Journalism Interns. The Great Sand Dunes National Park is a familiar site for residents of the San Luis Valley. The park includes almost 150,000 acres of protected land and hosts around half a million visitors each year. Its dunes, the largest in North America, reflect the unique geological history of the area. However, the lesser-known history of the park, and the activism of local women, is also worthy of recognition.
CRESTONE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
nbc11news.com

Early morning structure fire in Old Snowmass; Two missing, one injured

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours of Monday morning, smoke and flames erupted from a home northeast of Aspen, Colorado near Old Snowmass. After receiving a 911 call at 2:15 a.m., Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a scene that had quickly devolved into an inferno. One structure was already almost completely consumed by the time firefighters arrived, with a second building halfway engulfed by the spreading inferno.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Jabba’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Grand Rivers Humane ‘Pet of the week,’ Jabba! He is a playful, energetic but gentle puppy. He is a 5 month old Shepherd mix who will most likely grow up to be a medium sized dog. Jabba is currently at Mesa County Animal Services in need of a foster home until he finds his forever home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy