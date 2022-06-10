ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

How to stay safe on the roads during Americade

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cM0sH_0g76GcOy00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Spokesperson and Traffic Safety Board member Don Lehman said that as of early Friday afternoon, there had been a few minor accidents he was aware of that stemmed from the influx of motorcycles riding the local roads for the Americade motorcycle festival. Not long after he spoke with NEWS10, one more minor incident took place across from the Walmart location on Route 9 in Queensbury.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

As Americade’s annual weeklong festival transitions into the weekend – undeniably its busiest days – there are safety factors that Lehman says everyone on highways and rural roads alike should be aware of. That’s true for the motorcyclists entering the community, but also for the four-wheeled vehicles sharing the road with them.

“People need to be aware that they’re going to have a lot of motorcycles around, and that they’re not as visible as cars,” Lehman said. “The old adage is, ‘Look twice, save a life.'”

Adirondack rafting legend remembered in North Creek

The suggestions Lehman gives should be followed anytime one is behind the wheel, but the thousands of motorcycles added to the roadways put an underline beneath each suggestion. One is that drivers pulling out of intersections should double-check around them. The smaller a vehicle is, the more well-concealed it can be around a corner. Lehman said that one of the most common things he hears from motorists at crashes is “I didn’t see them.”

Road conditions play their own factor. The week’s weather has mostly been favorable, save for steady rain on Thursday. Rainfall can leave roads slippery and wet, conditions that can be especially dangerous for motorcycles – even moreso when the drivers aren’t totally familiar with the roads.

Rain isn’t the only condition affecting Warren County roads this summer. Another is one that the average driver might not suspect. It comes with unusually leafless trees, sometimes accompanied by an audible crunching in the air. A second bumper crop summer for the invasive spongy moth has led to some sticky situations.

Cambridge lake study program commended by state

“We’ve seen areas under trees that have been defoliated, you find (spongy moth caterpillar) droppings,” Lehman described. “They get slippery, and that’s caused some hazards. We actually had our DPW people here at the municipal center cleaning up the sidewalk, because they’re everywhere.”

Warren County recommends anyone looking for more safety resources on the road visit the New York State Traffic Safety Committee online. Resources posted there include advisories for drunk and sleep-impaired driving, information on texting while driving, and, or course, more about how to safely share the road with motorcycles.

Last year, Americade was held during the fall, a decision made due to the continuing effects and concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, some caution was expressed regarding an earlier sunset, and some motorists being caught out at night when they wouldn’t expect to. Lehman said that fallen fall foliage can be another catalyst for accidents, but that Americade 2021 – held in September – ran while trees were still largely green.

Where to park when visiting Lake George

In an interview on Monday, Americade organizer Christian Dutcher estimated that some of the thousands of motorcycles coming to the Lake George area come from large swaths of the U.S., as well as Canada, now that the border is open for travel again. Americade runs through the weekend , with many of the most popular events sure to bring even more traffic through the Glens Falls region and the lower Adirondacks on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Data: Roadway fatalities and unlicensed drivers

Lake George N.Y. (News10)-Recent data finds unlicensed, suspended and revoked motorists are involved in about 20% of fatalities on U.S. roadways. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles tell News10 that the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash that killed a man and an 8-year-old boy never had a valid New York State license. […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County ramping up lake patrols

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced Tuesday that local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on reckless and impaired boating on area waterways ahead of the summer season. Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police, New York Park Police, New York Environmental Conservation Police and Town of Stillwater Police together will step up their enforcement.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclist in fatal crash did not have a license

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that the motorcyclist who police say crashed into a bike path in Lake George killing two pedestrians never had a New York State license. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation into the Lake George accident determined that the motorcycle Anthony J. Futia was allegedly driving was moving […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Lake George#Long Lake#On The Road#Vehicles#Traffic Safety Board#Walmart
NEWS10 ABC

Temporary road closure in the City of Amsterdam

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that Route 5, between Market Street and Church Street, will be closed in the eastbound direction for approximately four weeks beginning June 13 at 7 a.m.
NEWS10 ABC

Americade organizer responds to fatal crash

Americade motorcycle festival organizer Christian Dutcher sent out a statement on Monday in response to a motorcycle accident on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on Sunday. The accident on the Warren County Bikeway left an adult and a child dead, one day after the nearby annual festival drew to a close.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where (and where not) to park in Glens Falls

The city of Glens Falls is home to three parking garages. One is entirely reserved for private business, but the other two are - at least partially, and at least sometimes - open for public use. If you live in or around the city and didn't know that, you may not be alone.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Capital Region sees spike in overdoses

There were at least eight overdoses in Schenectady this month alone. Laura Combs is the Executive Director of New Choices Recovery Center in Schenectady. She says there were four overdoses last weekend and the weekend prior in Schenectady. She is concerned. Combs says when you see a cluster like that,...
NEWS10 ABC

Power restored in Glenville

Power has been restored to most customers in Glenville. According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 1,250 customers in Glenville were without power. The outage started on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy