Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas high school sports could see big changes with basketball, soccer, varsity freshmen

By Brian Gosset
 4 days ago

The UIL will consider adding a shot clock in girls and boys basketball during its annual Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday. It’s one of four written proposals that will be referred to the athletics committee from the public.

The UIL basketball arena during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).. Matthew Smith

Last season, the UIL took no action on a proposal that would have allowed shot clocks for Class 6A and 5A programs starting in the 2022-23 season. In May 2021, the national federation announced that a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state associations beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Only nine states use a shot clock : California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.

A basketball sits on the UIL court at the Alamodome during the 6A state final between Duncanville and Austin Westlake in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Duncanville went on to win 66-53. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Another proposal will be to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competition.

How much will that have an effect if the UIL considers it?

Well, take the Southlake Carroll girls soccer team for example. The Dragons won the Class 6A state championship in April. Carroll had six freshmen in the starting lineup. One freshman, Kennedy Fuller, scored three goals in the title game and was voted state championship game MVP. She was the Star-Telegram all-area player of the year.

Kennedy Fuller (10) attacks the goal during the 6A Regional Final between the Carroll Lady Dragons and the Marcus Marauders at McKinney ISD Stadium on April 9th, 2022.

Speaking of soccer, the sport is also on the agenda on Tuesday with a proposal to move it from the spring season to the fall season. Right now, boys and girls soccer in Texas is played January through April.

It could join football, volleyball, tennis and cross country in the fall.

College soccer is played during the fall.

The National Federation of State High School Associations will livestream the meeting. It can also be seen online on the UIL legislative council web page . The athletic portion will start at 9:30.

Adam Warren
4d ago

A shot clock is a great idea. However, what benefit could there possibly be on limiting a deserving freshman from playing on varsity? As good as one idea is exactly as bad as the other idea as exemplified by the freshman scoring three goals at state for girls soccer.

Reply
4
